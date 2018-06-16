Newcastle ready to pay £20m for Andros Townsend

Newcastle are hoping to sign Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace this summer.
According to Guardian, Newcastle are prepared to pay £20m for the former Tottenham winger.
Townsend had an impressive season with Palace last year and Benitez wants the England international to add some pace and flair to his attack.
Kenedy has returned to Chelsea from his loan spell and the Magpies need to find a replacement for the Brazilian. It seems that Townsend could be that replacement.
The report adds that Leicester City are interested in signing the winger as well.
Palace might not want to sell a key player and even if they do, they will be hoping for a premium fee.
Newcastle cannot afford to be drawn into a bidding war for the player. Benitez will have limited resources at his disposal and the Spaniard will need to invest wisely.
There is no doubt that Townsend would be a superb addition to most midtable teams. However, agreeing on a reasonable fee will be a massive challenge this summer.