Newcastle ready to open talks with Chelsea for Kenedy

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Chelsea winger Kenedy on a permanent transfer.
The former Fluminense star joined the Magpies on loan in January and he has been fantastic for Newcastle so far.
As per the reports, Benitez wants to sign the Brazilian permanently but Chelsea might not be willing to sell.
The Spaniard revealed that Chelsea blocked a permanent move in January and they could do the same this summer. Apparently, Chelsea rate the player highly and they are keen to avoid another De Bruyne/Salah situation by selling a talented player too early.
Kenedy has been a regular starter for Benitez and it will be interesting to see what the player wants. He cannot afford to return to Chelsea and sit on the bench for another season.
The Brazilian needs to play week in week out and Newcastle could provide him with the platform.
Chelsea paid £6.3m for the winger when they signed him and the Blues will be looking for a profit if they are forced to sell. Benitez remains hopeful that Mike Ashley will loosen the purse strings this summer.