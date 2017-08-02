Newcastle odds-on favourites to sign James McCarthy

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer and according to bookmakers, Newcastle are favourites to sign him.
The Irish midfielder was a target for Leicester City according to reports from July and it will be interesting to see if the Foxes renew their interest in the player.
SkyBet are offering odds of 8/11 for the player to end up at Newcastle United. Rafa Benitez’s side have just signed Merino on loan but they could certainly use another central midfielder. The Everton midfielder would add much-needed depth to Benitez’s midfield. His combative style of play would fit in with Benitez’ system. McCarthy would provide crucial defensive cover for the Magpies.
The 26-year-old spent most of the last season on the sidelines due to an injury. According to reports from July, the Toffees are open to selling the player for £25million.
The arrival of Gueye and Schneiderlin has certainly affected McCarthy’s first team chances at Goodison. Furthermore, the Toffees are interested in Schneiderlin as well.
Besic has recovered from his knee injury as well and Everton are well stocked at the centre of the park. A transfer would be the best option for McCarthy right now and Newcastle would certainly be a good option.