Newcastle odds-on favourites to sign Jack Wilshere

England international Jack Wilshere has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for a while now.
When the transfer window opens in January, Wilshere’s suitors could look to sign the technically gifted midfielder once again.
According to the bookies, Newcastle United are odds-on favourites to sign the Arsenal midfielder. It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners decide to loan him out instead of selling him. Wilshere is expected to begin contract talks with the Gunners soon. Therefore, a loan move after the contract extension could be a probability.
Newcastle are currently leading the race to sign the player. The Magpies are 7/4 to sign him according to Ladbrokes.
It is clear that Wilshere is not a starter for Wenger anymore and the England midfielder cannot afford to waste more time on the bench. With the World Cup coming up, he needs to play more often in order to break into Southgate’s plans.
Benitez could certainly use a creative central midfielder like Wilshere. Despite the inconsistencies, he would be a star for most bottom half sides. He would bring some much-needed agility and flair to Newcastle’s midfield.