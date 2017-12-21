Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle odds-on favourites to sign Islam Slimani

Newcastle odds-on favourites to sign Islam Slimani

21 December, 2017 English Premier League, Leicester, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Rafa Benitez is looking to improve his attacking options in January and the Spaniard has identified Islam Slimani as a target.

The Algerian was linked with a move to Newcastle earlier this month and now bookmaker Ladbrokes have priced the Magpies at 6/4 to sign the Leicester City forward.

It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle make a move for the player next month. The 29-year-old is unlikely to come cheap and therefore Benitez might be forced to look at the loan market.

Leicester paid £29m for Slimani and they will be looking to recoup most of that.

As for Newcastle, Slimani would be a very good signing. The Magpies have scored just 6 times in their last 9 matches and they are in desperate need of a proven goalscorer.

Despite failing to impress at Leicester, Slimani is a superb poacher and if he can rediscover his form, he could turn out to be an asset for the Magpies.

Newcastle have been linked with Danny Ings as well.

Claudio Bravo hints at frosty relationship with Pep Guardiola
5 post-retirement career choices by former sports stars

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com