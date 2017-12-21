Newcastle odds-on favourites to sign Islam Slimani

Rafa Benitez is looking to improve his attacking options in January and the Spaniard has identified Islam Slimani as a target.
The Algerian was linked with a move to Newcastle earlier this month and now bookmaker Ladbrokes have priced the Magpies at 6/4 to sign the Leicester City forward.
It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle make a move for the player next month. The 29-year-old is unlikely to come cheap and therefore Benitez might be forced to look at the loan market.
Leicester paid £29m for Slimani and they will be looking to recoup most of that.
As for Newcastle, Slimani would be a very good signing. The Magpies have scored just 6 times in their last 9 matches and they are in desperate need of a proven goalscorer.
Despite failing to impress at Leicester, Slimani is a superb poacher and if he can rediscover his form, he could turn out to be an asset for the Magpies.
Newcastle have been linked with Danny Ings as well.