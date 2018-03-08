Newcastle odds-on favourites to sign Iker Casillas

Newcastle United are odds-on favourites to sign the Spanish keeper Iker Casillas.
The Porto star is expected to leave at the end of this season and bookmakers believe (via Chronicle) that the Magpies are leading the chase for the World Cup winner.
Casillas is one of the best keepers of his generation and despite the regression, he would be quite a coup for Rafa Benitez. He could be the ideal alternative to Dubravka (if his signing is made permanent). Also, Casillas would bring much-needed leadership and winning experience to the dressing room.
The 36-year-old has won almost every trophy at the domestic and international level and the fans would certainly welcome an addition like him. Casillas has won the Euros with Spain and the La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid.
Casillas showed his quality against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week and he could still be an asset to most teams in the Premier League.
Apparently, Newcastle were linked with a move for Casillas back in the summer as well but a move never materialised back then.