Newcastle odds-on favourites to sign Bas Dost

Newcastle United have been linked with quite a few strikers over the last few weeks and the latest name linked with a move to Tyneside is that of Bas Dost. The Sporting forward was a target for Newcastle United last summer and it seems that the player could be an option for the Magpies once again.
SkyBet have made them favourites to sign the 28-year-old this summer. Although it does not mean that West Ham want to sign him, it is an indication that he might be an option.
Rafael Benitez wants to add to his squad ahead of the new season and signing a poacher like Bas Dost would be ideal. Newcastle are missing a proven goalscorer like Dost and the Dutchman will add something different to their attack alongside the likes of Perez and Gayle.
The 28-year-old scored 34 goals for Sporting last season and has £50 million release clause. It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle make a move for him this summer. If they do, it will be a tough job convincing Sporting to sell.
Dost joined the Portuguese outfit last season and has been a huge hit for them. They will not want to get rid of their best player after just one year.