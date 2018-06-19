Newcastle must pay €25m to sign Nicolai Jorgensen

Newcastle are interested in signing the Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen this summer.
As per the reports, signing a striker is a top priority for Rafael Benitez and the Spaniard has identified Jorgensen as a target.
Feyenoord are prepared to sell their star striker but they will only accept an offer that matches their valuation of the player. Apparently, Jorgensen is valued at around €25million.
The 27-year-old has proven himself in Eredivisie and he could prove to be a useful option for Benitez next season.
The Magpies struggled in front of the goal last season and they are keen on addressing that problem before the start of next season.
It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle decide to match Feyenoord’s asking price for the player now.
Benitez is likely to work with a restricted budget and therefore Jorgensen could be out of his reach unless he manages to offload some of the unwanted players.
Jorgensen has scored 36 goals in his last two seasons with the Dutch outfit.