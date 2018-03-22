Newcastle must do everything to sign Kenedy and Luke Shaw

Newcastle have been linked with the Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw this week.
Apparently, Rafa Benítez is keeping tabs on the out-of-favour defender and he could make a move in summer.
The Magpies could certainly use a starting quality left back and Shaw would be a major coup. Despite his problems at Manchester United, the former Saints defender is a world-class talent and he could develop into a leading star.
Shaw would be a huge upgrade on Benitez’s current options. The Manchester United left would not only improve them at the back, he would improve them going forward as well.
Furthermore, if Newcastle can agree on a permanent deal with Kenedy, they will end up with a lethal left side.
The Brazilian is currently on loan from Chelsea and recent reports claim that Newcastle will look to sign him permanently in the summer.
Kenedy has been very good for Newcastle so far and the fans would love to see him stay beyond this season.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer but Benitez’s choice of targets will certainly appease the fans. Both Shaw and Kenedy have very bright futures ahead of them and they are the kind of signings Newcastle need to move forward as a club.