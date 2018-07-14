Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden hands in a transfer request

14 July, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle are expected lose Isaac Hayden after the midfielder handed in a transfer request.

According to Daily Mirror, the 23 year old midfielder has asked to leave the club because of exceptional family reasons.

Hayden has already spoken to manager Rafael Benitez about his problems and it will be interesting to see whether the Magpies allow him to leave this summer.

Newcastle have already lost Mikel Merino to Real Sociedad earlier in the week and Hayden’s departure will further weaken the squad.

The 23 year old has explained to Benitez that he has a lot of admiration for the club and its fans but he is looking to move further south in order to be closer to his family.

The former Arsenal trainee managed to hold down a key role in the starting lineup last season and the fans would have expected him to take the next step now. Hayden played in key role in Newcastle securing promotion as well.

Hayden has three years left on the deal he signed at Newcastle in 2016 and he is wanted by clubs like Brighton.

