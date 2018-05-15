Newcastle looking to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

Newcastle United are interested in signing the PSG keeper Alphonse Areola this summer.
The 25-year-old is not a key player for the French outfit and he is not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans either.
As per the reports, Benitez wants to bring him to Newcastle this summer and the Spaniard has spoken to Areola several times regarding a move.
The 25-year-old is a target for Crystal Palace and Napoli as well. However, the player has recently purchased a house in London and it could mean that he is hoping to join a Premier League club.
The Magpies are expected to sign Martin Dubravka after a fantastic loan spell. They can sign the Sparta keeper for a fee of £5 million.
However, it seems that Benitez is keen on getting the best for his side. There is no doubt that Areola is a better keeper with a bigger reputation.
The PSG man would cost around £13.2m-£17.6m as per the reports.