Newcastle looking to sign Chelsea winger Kenedy permanently

Newcastle are hoping to sign Kenedy on a permanent deal at the end of this season.
The Brazilian winger joined from Chelsea on loan in January and he has been very impressive for Benitez’s side so far. Kenedy scored twice against Southampton to secure a vital win for his side in the relegation battle.
According to reports, Newcastle will have to pay around £15m for the versatile winger. The report also claims that Kenedy is open to joining the Magpies permanently if they stay in the Premier League. As things stand, Newcastle certainly have a good chance of beating the drop this season.
The Newcastle fans will be delighted to see that the club are interested in signing players like Kenedy for the long term. The 22-year-old is a phenomenal talent and he has the ability to improve others around him.
Benitez explained that Newcastle already had the pace and graft in their side but someone like Kenedy is helping them achieve control. The Brazilian is very composed on the ball and he does not lose it easily. His pace, flair and close control has also added some unpredictability to Newcastle’s attack.
It will be interesting to see whether the winger can keep up this level of performance until the end of the season. If he does, Newcastle should break the bank for him without any doubts.