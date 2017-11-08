Newcastle looking to loan Danny Ings from Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez wants to add more firepower to his side and the Spaniard is looking to raid his former club when the transfer window reopens in January.
According to Chronicle, Benitez has identified Liverpool striker Danny Ings as an ideal candidate.
The former Burnley star’s Liverpool career has been blighted by injuries but he has recovered now. Ings has been in very good form for the Liverpool youth and he will be determined to play some first-team football with the senior side.
The likes of Firmino, Salah and Mane are in outstanding form and the Englishman will find it very hard to force his way into Klopp’s plans. At Newcastle, he is more likely to start every week.
The 25-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Anfield is the best option for him right now.
According to the report, Liverpool are prepared to loan the player for the rest of the season.
Benitez tried to sign the likes of Perez and Jovetic in the summer but Newcastle failed to acquire their services. The Magpies have had to pay a big price for that so far this season. They have scored just 10 goals in 11 league games.
Ings recently scored 4 goals in the U23 game against Bristol City and the former Burnley man would be the ideal signing for Benitez if he can pull it off.