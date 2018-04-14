Newcastle lining up moves for Sunderland duo Joel Asoro and Josh Maja

Newcastle are looking to sign the highly talented Sunderland duo, Joel Asoro and Josh Maja, at the end of this season.
Both players are out of contract at the end of this season and the Magpies are ready to pounce on the free transfers.
Asoro and Maja have been scouted heavily this season and Newcastle believe that the two attackers would improve their youth team.
As per the reports, Sunderland are keen to hold on to them and the Black Cats have offered them new long-term deals. It will be interesting to see whether the attacking duo commit to the Black Cats now.
Newcastle are certainly a bigger club and are in the Premier League. If a concrete offers comes in from the Magpies, it will be hard to turn them down.
Sunderland would hate to lose two young talents to their bitter rivals but there is not much they can do about it right now. The Black Cats are on their way to League One and the two forwards could look to make a step up.
The likes of Arsenal and Watford are interested in the duo as well.