Newcastle legend urges Everton to appoint British boss

Former Newcastle United star Alan Shearer has urged Everton to appoint a British manager to replace Ronald Koeman.
David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of the club, although Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has been heavily linked to the role.
Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce are also in the running and Shearer believes the Toffees should avoid following the Premier League trend of appointing foreign managers.
“I look at Leicester bringing in Claude Puel as manager, who was sacked at Southampton, and I can’t help but feel that some British coaches and managers will see that and think ‘what have we got to do to get a chance?’ he told Coral.
“Even with the relative success that Puel enjoyed at Southampton, all the talk was pretty negative about him.
“Matt Le Tissier was saying recently that Puel’s side played very dull football and that the fans were never happy, so it seems a strange appointment for Leicester.
“I would love Everton to give a British manager a chance, Sean Dyche for example.
“He has done an absolutely magnificent job at Burnley, but he won’t stay there forever and might think that he’s taken them as far as he can.
“Whether it’s him, or they give David Unsworth or Ryan Giggs a chance, I just hope that they give consideration to a British manager to get in there and start something big.
“Otherwise what’s the point of the British players and coaches going and doing their coaching badges?”
Dyche is currently second in the betting at 3/1 to take over at Goodison Park, with Unsworth priced at 7/4 favourite.
Tuchel is available at around 11/2, with Allardyce and Watford manager Marco Silva also in the running at 6/1.
Unsworth started his stint as caretaker with a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup during the week and the club will surely look elsewhere if Everton don’t win at Leicester on Sunday.