Newcastle keen on signing Martin Dubravka permanently

Newcastle are looking to sign Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal at the end of this season.
The 29-year-old shot stopper joined the Magpies on loan in January and he had a stunning debut against Manchester United. Dubravka made some phenomenal saves and secured a priceless win for the hosts last week.
According to reports, Newcastle are set to pay a loan fee of £1.2m for the goalkeeper. The report also claims that they will pay £4m on top of that to sign the player permanently.
In the current market, that amount is a massive bargain especially if Dubravka manages to perform like he did against United.
Furthermore, the report adds that Newcastle are very likely to complete the transfer unless they are relegated to the Championship at the end of this season.
The Magpies are currently locked in a relegation dogfight and they certainly have the quality to beat the drop.
It will be interesting to see whether Benitez’s men manage to finish the season strongly and secure the services of Dubravka on a long-term contract.
Take this 5 minute survey on the 2018 World Cup, and you can enter our draw to win £100.