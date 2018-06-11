Newcastle interested in signing Salomon Rondon

Newcastle United are interested in signing the West Brom striker Salomon Rondon this summer.
The Venezuelan is expected to leave the Baggies following relegation and he would be a terrific addition to most midtable sides in the Premier League.
Benitez has had to rely on Gayle for goals and signing Rondon would certainly improve the Magpies going forward.
The 28-year-old forward has a £16m release clause and Newcastle should be able to afford that easily. It will be interesting to see whether Ashley is willing to back his manager.
Benitez is yet to sign a new deal at the club and his future will depend on the support he gets in the transfer window this summer.
The Spaniard is looking to sign a midfielder and a winger as well. The report adds that Newcastle have already made an offer for Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia.
Newcastle are expected to sell Mitrovic this summer. The Serbian had a fantastic loan spell with Fulham and his departure could cover the costs of Rondon’s arrival.