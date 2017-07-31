Newcastle interested in signing Lucas Perez from Arsenal

Newly promoted Premier League side Newcastle are interested in signing the out of favour Arsenal forward Lucas Perez this summer.
According to London Evening Standard, the Magpies are interested in the Spanish forward but the Gunners might have to lower their demands in order for the transfer to happen.
Perez is valued at £13.4million by Arsenal and they will let the player move on if their valuation is met. However, Newcastle are not prepared to pay that much for a fourth choice striker. The former Deportivo forward is behind the likes of Lacazette, Giroud and Welbeck in the pecking order.
As per the report, the 28-year-old is keen to move on after a disappointing season with the Gunners.
Newcastle United prefer to loan the player and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal consider that option now. Clearly, the Magpies will not pay the asking price for the player. In that case, it is better to loan the player out and hope that regular game time adds to the player’s valuation.
The Gunners paid £17m for Perez last summer but the player has failed to hold down a regular starting berth at Emirates. He managed to score just 7 times in 21 appearances for Arsenal last season.
It is understood that Perez prefers a return to Deportivo. The 28-year-old played his best football there and he managed to score 17 goals during his last season at the club.