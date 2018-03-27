Newcastle interested in signing Everton target Oguzhan Ozyakup

Newcastle are interested in signing the Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup this summer.
The Turkish playmaker has been linked with Everton in the recent weeks as well and Turkish football claims that the Magpies are prepared to hijack Everton’s move for the Turkish international.
Apparently, Newcastle have already made enquiries to sign Ozyakup and they have been in contact with the midfielder’s representatives.
Ozyakup is out of contract in summer and Newcastle will be hoping to sign him on a free transfer. It will be interesting to see whether they can convince the former Arsenal player.
Benitez’s side might have to avoid relegation if they want him. Ozyakup is way too talented to play in the Championship.
Meanwhile, Besiktas are looking to agree on a new deal with Ozyakup so that they can sell for a fee this summer. The Turkish international is yet to sign an extension and he has not played too often in the last few weeks.
Ozyakup has played a total of just 38 minutes in the last five matches and it is clear that Besiktas are planning for a future without him.
Newcastle could certainly use a creative midfielder like Ozyakup and signing him on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from Benitez.