Newcastle interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

22 May, 2017 Chelsea, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United are looking to add to their attack this summer and the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is a target for Rafael Benitez.

According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Newcastle want to sign the Chelsea forward this summer.

The Belgian joined the Premier League champions from Marseille last summer. However, he has had very limited game time due to the form of Diego Costa.

Batshuayi has impressed during his cameos for Chelsea this season and he could be a cracking addition for the Magpies. The 23-year-old has scored a goal every 48 minutes this season. Batshuayi was signed for a fee of £33 million last summer and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea sell him on a permanent deal.

Clearly the Belgian is very talented and has the ability to establish himself at the top level. However, it is also true that he needs to play regularly right now. A move to Newcastle, even if it is on loan, would benefit the player massively.

Newcastle are back in the Premiership and Benitez will need more attacking depth. Batshuayi could be the perfect partner for Dwight Gayle next season.

The Magpies certainly have the ability to attract Batshuayi on a loan or a permanent deal. Benitez has been promised funds by Mike Ashley this summer. Furthermore, the Spaniard’s contacts at Stamford Bridge could also help get the deal over the line.

