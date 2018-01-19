Newcastle interested in signing Aaron Lennon and Islam Slimani

Newcastle United are hoping to improve their attack in January and Benitez is exploring the loan market for options.
According to reports, Everton winger Aaron Lennon and the Leicester City forward Islam Slimani are targets for the Spaniard. Newcastle are eligible to make two loan signings this month.
Newcastle’s takeover has not been completed yet and the Premier League outfit are lacking in resources right now. It seems that Benitez will have to make good use of the loan market or sell his fringe players in order to improve the squad.
Lennon is unlikely to get any playing time at Everton after the arrival of Theo Walcott. The Merseyside outfit have Bolasie as well.
Meanwhile, Leicester City’s club record signing Islam Slimani has failed to impress Claude Puel and he needs to move in order to play more often.
Puel has hinted that some players will be allowed to go out on loan in January.
Slimani joined the Foxes for a fee of £29million and if he can rediscover his form with Newcastle, he could prove to be a sensational signing for the Magpies.