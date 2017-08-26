Newcastle interested in Islam Slimani

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani is a target for Newcastle United this summer.
The former Sporting forward has struggled to hold down a regular first team place at the King Power Stadium and the Foxes are ready to cash in on him.
According to Daily Mirror, the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho has forced him further down the pecking order at Leicester and a move would be ideal this summer.
The 29-year-old needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career and that is simply not possible at Leicester.
Newcastle United have been looking to sign a forward this summer and Slimani fits the bill. The Algerian was prolific with Sporting and a regular run of games could help him recapture that form. Furthermore, Benitez’s style of play benefits from the presence of a reliable poacher and Slimani would be ideal in theory.
It will be interesting to see whether the Magpies submit an offer from him now.
Leicester paid £29million for the player a year ago and the Foxes will have to cut their losses and move on if they want to get the deal done. It is highly unlikely that Slimani’s suitors will pay that kind of money for him in 2017.