Newcastle in talks with Benfica for the Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris

8 July, 2017 Benfica, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Portuguese Liga, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United are looking to improve their squad ahead of the new season and Benitez has identified the Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris as a target.

The highly talented defensive midfielder has just two years left on his contract at Benfica and the newly promoted Premier League outfit have begun talks to sign the 28-year-old.

According to Daily Mirror, the player is keen on a move to England and Benitez is looking to seal the deal. The Benfica star is valued at £17.5million and that is a lot of money for a club with Newcastle’s resources.

Newcastle spent a lot of money to get out of the Championship and they will need to be careful while investing this summer.

Samaris joined Benfica in 2014 from Olympiacos for a fee of £8.8million. The Greek international has been a key player for his club over the last three seasons and losing him would be a blow for the Portuguese giants.

As for Newcastle, it would be a top quality signing. One that will help them do well in the Premier League next season.

Samaris would add some much-needed cover to the Newcastle defence. Benitez’s style of play works best with an accomplished defensive midfielder and the 28-year-old could take the Magpies to another level next year.

