Newcastle in talks with Benfica for the Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris

Newcastle United are looking to improve their squad ahead of the new season and Benitez has identified the Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris as a target.
The highly talented defensive midfielder has just two years left on his contract at Benfica and the newly promoted Premier League outfit have begun talks to sign the 28-year-old.
According to Daily Mirror, the player is keen on a move to England and Benitez is looking to seal the deal. The Benfica star is valued at £17.5million and that is a lot of money for a club with Newcastle’s resources.
Newcastle spent a lot of money to get out of the Championship and they will need to be careful while investing this summer.
Samaris joined Benfica in 2014 from Olympiacos for a fee of £8.8million. The Greek international has been a key player for his club over the last three seasons and losing him would be a blow for the Portuguese giants.
As for Newcastle, it would be a top quality signing. One that will help them do well in the Premier League next season.
Samaris would add some much-needed cover to the Newcastle defence. Benitez’s style of play works best with an accomplished defensive midfielder and the 28-year-old could take the Magpies to another level next year.