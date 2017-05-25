Newcastle in talks to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

Newly promoted sides Brighton and Newcastle United are looking to sign a striker this summer and are being linked with the Chelsea youth star Tammy Abraham.
Abraham had a sensational season on loan at Bristol City and the Magpies are in talks to sign him.
According to Telegraph, Chelsea have given both clubs the permission to talk to the player and try to convince him. The Premier League champions are planning to send Abraham out on loan next season.
The England-U21s striker is all set to sign a new long-term contract with Antonio Conte’s side as well.
Abraham managed to score 26 goals in 48 appearances in the Championship last season and is rated as one of the country’s best young forwards.
As per the report, Chelsea believe Abraham will be ready for the first team in another 12 months time and therefore they will not sell him permanently. The Blues opted against signing Gabigol as well due to Abraham’s rise through their ranks.
It will be interesting to see who the player chooses to join for next season. There is no doubt that Newcastle are a more prestigious option than Brighton. Furthermore, the presence of Benitez could be tempting as well.