Newcastle in talks to sign Myziane Maolida

Newcastle United are looking to sign the highly rated Lyon striker Myziane Maolida.
According to L’Equipe, the Magpies are interested in the player and they have already begun talks with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding a transfer.
There is no doubt that Newcastle need to improve their attack and Maolida could prove to be a quality addition. Although the 19-year-old is not quite ready to lead Benitez’s attack just yet, he could be a superb option for the Premier League outfit.
Maolida is rated very highly by the Lyon staff and it will be interesting to see whether Aulas is ready to sell a prized young talent. The young forward has a contract with Lyon until 2022 and the French club are under no pressure to sell.
Newcastle have limited resources and therefore a significant offer is unlikely. It seems that they will have to convince the player to join before an agreement can be reached with Lyon.
The report from L’Equipe claims that Reo Griffiths’ arrival could facilitate Maolida’s departure this summer.
The 19-year-old scored 3 goals in 22 appearances for Lyon last season.
Very exciting player, could be an excellent purchase for Newcastle if they are able to negotiate a deal with President @JM_Aulas – youngster would require an inclusion in the 1st team set-up for the deal to happen.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 2, 2018