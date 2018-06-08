Newcastle hoping to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

Newcastle United are hoping to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer.
The Championship outfit failed to secure promotion to the Premier League after losing the play-off final against Fulham and now they are in a financial crisis.
It is believed that Aston Villa will have to listen to offers for their players even if they are unwilling.
John Terry recently left the club with mutual consent in order to bring down the wage bill and Grealish could be next in line.
The 22-year-old had a very good season in the Championship last year and he is valued at around £40m.
Apparently, he is one of Rafa Benitez’s top transfer targets this summer and it will be interesting to see whether Mike Ashley is willing to loosen the purse-strings now.
Grealish with add another dimension to Newcastle’s attack. The young attacking midfielder can operate out wide as well and his flair and creativity will help the Magpies going forward next season.
Meanwhile, Newcastle aren’t the only club interested in Grealish. Leicester City are also looking at him as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian is expected to join Manchester City.