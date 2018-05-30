Newcastle hoping to sign Adama Traore from Middlesbrough

Newcastle are interested in signing the highly talented Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.
The former Aston Villa star has been outstanding in the Championship and Rafa Benitez is keen on bringing him to the Premier League.
Earlier this summer, the likes of Chelsea and Everton were linked with a move for the Spaniard as well.
The Magpies could certainly use some pace and flair in their attack and Traore could be a sensational signing for them.
Newcastle are expected to lose Kenedy this summer and Traore could be the ideal replacement.
As per the reports, the Riverside chiefs value the player at £15million and therefore Newcastle should be able to afford him.
The Magpies finished in the top half after a remarkable season last term and Benitez will be looking to improve on that next year. Players like Traore could take his side to the next level.
The 22-year-old was unplayable at times last season and he managed to score 3 goals in 23 appearances for Tony Pulis’s side during the 2017/18 season.