Newcastle hoping to complete the signing of Kenedy

Newcastle are hoping to complete the signing of Brazilian winger Kenedy from Chelsea this month.
According to Chronicle, Kenedy is a target for Rafael Benitez and the Spaniard will look to secure his services now.
Kenedy has been linked with a move to Newcastle since the summer but the Blues were not willing to let him leave without sorting a replacement first. The arrival of Barkley could now help Newcastle sign the Brazilian.
Benitez is an admirer of the Chelsea player and his arrival will add much-needed depth to Newcastle’s team. Kenedy can operate as a left winger as well as a left back.
The Brazilian has been a squad player for Conte this season and a loan move is the best option for him right now. At Newcastle, he is likely to start every week and he will be able to continue his development as a footballer.
Newcastle are looking to sign the out of favour Liverpool striker Danny Ings as well. Benitez’s resources are limited and therefore the Spaniard is looking to utilize the loan market for necessary signings.