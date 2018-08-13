Report: Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet agrees terms with Bursaspor

Having made only five Premier League appearances since joining the club in 2015, it became very obvious that Henri Saivet doesn’t feature in Rafael Benitez’s first team plans.
The Senegal midfielder has been frozen out of the Newcastle side with Benitez keen to offload the player who has 22 caps for his country.
Newcastle loaned the midfielder to Sivasspor in the January transfer window until the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to Turkey throughout the summer.
He can still make the move with Turkish media outlet Olay reporting that Saivet has agreed terms with Turkish side Bursaspor.
The 27-year-old is set to complete a move to the SuperLig club, after he watched the side in action last weekend.
He made one Premier League appearance last season, and scored in that game against West Ham. However, the Magpies are looking to offload him and Benitez will happily sanction his departure permanently.
The report claims that the former Bordeaux midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Turkish club. Meanwhile, Bursaspor lost 2-1 against title contenders Fenerbahce in the SuperLig clash on Saturday.