Newcastle have an option to sign Martin Dubravka in the summer

Newcastle signed Martin Dubravka on loan last month and the 29-year-old has had a debut to remember against Manchester United.
According to reports, the Magpies have an option to sign the player permanently for a nominal fee at the end of this season.
Apparently, the Premier League outfit paid around £1.7million to loan the player for the remainder of this season. Newcastle have an option to make it a permanent deal for around £3.5million at the end of the campaign.
Dubravka impressed the Newcastle fans with his heroic display last week and the fans will be delighted with the revelation.
If the January signing continues to put in more performances like the one against United, Newcastle could land a major bargain.
The likes of Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot have failed to impress Rafa Benitez this season and Dubravka is likely to start for the Magpies between now and the end of the season. It will be interesting to see whether he can keep up this level of performance and help Newcastle beat the drop this season.