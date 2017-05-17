Newcastle have agreed a fee with Chelsea for Christian Atsu

Newcastle United are close to signing Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a permanent deal.
According to Guardian, the newly promoted outfit have agreed on a fee with the Premier League champions and the Ghana international will complete a £6m move to Tyneside.
Atsu joined Newcastle United on loan last season. The 25-year-old managed to establish himself as a regular starter under Rafa Benitez and went on to score 5 goals for the Championship winners in his 32 league appearances.
The technically gifted winger failed to impress at Stamford Bridge following his £3.5m switch from Porto during the summer of 2013. Atsu has spent most of his time as a Chelsea player away from the club on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth, Málaga and Newcastle. Atsu’s pace and flair could have been an asset for the Blues, but he struggled to adapt to English football back then.
Atsu will be Benitez’s first summer signing and the Spaniard will be looking to add more players as the Geordies prepare for the challenge of establishing the club back in the Premier League.
The former Liverpool manager has been promised a significant transfer kitty this summer. The Spaniard will be allowed to spend all the money Newcastle have generated through promotion and player sales minus running costs.