Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Kenedy on loan

Newcastle United have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated Chelsea winger Kenedy.
The Brazilian will join the Magpies on loan when the transfer window opens in January.
Benitez was keen on improving Newcastle’s attack and he will be delighted to have secured the former Fluminense star’s services.
The Brazilian winger joined Chelsea from Fluminense two years ago for a fee of £6million. The 21-year-old has had very limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge and a loan move is ideal for him. Kenedy has featured just three times in the EFL Cup for the Blues.
According to Daily Mail, Newcastle will pay a loan fee for the Brazilian.
Benitez happens to be a long-term admirer of the versatile player who can operate as a wing-back as well. The Newcastle fans will be delighted with the news as well. Despite the lack of game time at Chelsea, Kenedy is a prodigious talent who can make a big difference for Newcastle.
The report from Mail adds that Benitez wants three new signings in January. The Magpies will be desperate to beat the drop this season and in order for that to happen; they will have to get their January recruitment spot on.