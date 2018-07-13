Newcastle fans react to the departure of Mikel Merino

Newcastle have agreed on a deal with Real Sociedad for the transfer of midfielder Mikel Merino.
The agreement has been confirmed on Newcastle’s official website.
The highly talented playmaker joined the Magpies last summer on loan and the move was made permanent around October.
The 22-year-old will now return home to Spain. The La Liga outfit have triggered his release clause of £10million.
Apparently, Newcastle wanted to hold on to the midfielder but they were powerless to stop him because of the release clause.
Merino should prove to be a quality signing for Sociedad for the reported £10million. The Spaniard is a prodigious young talent who could develop into a future star for them.
The likes of Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Real Betis were interested in the player as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Benitez signs another central midfielder now. The Magpies have already signed Ki on a free transfer.
It seems that the Newcastle fans are not too happy with his departure. This is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.
— beth (@eazyIogic) July 12, 2018
We’ll regret this one in a few years time
— Barry (@Barry88SC) July 12, 2018
Will miss Mickey but he’s too good to be sitting on the bench and I understand why he’s left. Good luck Mickey lad 👍
— evan (@Evanfbird) July 12, 2018
Bollocks to him, says he loved being here then pisses off when he can’t get in the team. Shocking attitude
— Louis McGivern (@Lmcg654) July 12, 2018
Never quite happened for him. Shame, he seemed to be very promising in the first half of last season!
— Steffan Lloyd Owen (@Steffan_Ll_Owen) July 12, 2018
10m release clause? Why would anybody put that in a contract?
— John (@MrJohny82) July 12, 2018
1st half of the season,looked like he was going to be a top player,after the injury a completely different player who couldn’t get into rafas starting 11.Good luck
— ⚽Gavin Brumwell🕹 (@Gav_brumwell_) July 12, 2018
Disappointed he didn’t wanna stay and fight but I won’t lose any sleep over losing him
— Suffolk Geordie (@SuffolkGeordie) July 12, 2018
Not happy about losing him. Promising future. Will be a big miss. Good luck to him!
— Sergio Alvarado (@Alvarados15) July 12, 2018