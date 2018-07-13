Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to the departure of Mikel Merino

Newcastle fans react to the departure of Mikel Merino

13 July, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle have agreed on a deal with Real Sociedad for the transfer of midfielder Mikel Merino.

The agreement has been confirmed on Newcastle’s official website.

The highly talented playmaker joined the Magpies last summer on loan and the move was made permanent around October.

The 22-year-old will now return home to Spain. The La Liga outfit have triggered his release clause of £10million.

Apparently, Newcastle wanted to hold on to the midfielder but they were powerless to stop him because of the release clause.

Merino should prove to be a quality signing for Sociedad for the reported £10million. The Spaniard is a prodigious young talent who could develop into a future star for them.

The likes of Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Real Betis were interested in the player as well.

It will be interesting to see whether Benitez signs another central midfielder now. The Magpies have already signed Ki on a free transfer.

It seems that the Newcastle fans are not too happy with his departure. This is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.

