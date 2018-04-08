Newcastle fans react to Mo Diame display vs Leicester

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to praise Mo Diame after the midfielder put in a fantastic performance against Leicester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
The Magpies earned a crucial 2-1 victory against the Foxes away from home at the King Power Stadium, making it three wins on the bounce and surely it ends any talk of the club being in danger of potentially getting relegated this season.
Goals from Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez have earned the Magpies all three points, and and puts them in the top half of the table with 10 points clear off the drop zone.
Under Rafael Benitez, some of the players have made dramatic turnarounds, and one of them is Diame who was once an easy target for criticism from the Newcastle fans.
His partnership with Shelvey in the middle of the park has been nothing short of exceptional lately, and all credit should go to the Spaniard for turning Diame into a consistent performer.
Several fans have expressed their delight at his turnaround – some of the suggestions may be light hearted – while many found shades of young Patrick Vieira, the great Arsenal and France midfielder in him.
Here are some of the best reactions:
A few thoughts..#NUFC
• I think Mo Diame may be the best player in the world
• Give Perez some credit – he’s won us 2 games in a week!
• Paolo Dummetti
• Our graft & passion is a joy to watch
• Lascelles shat in Maguire’s suitcase for Russia
• WE ARE STAYING UP!
⚫⚪
— Black&WhiteBarmy (@BlackWhiteBarmy) April 7, 2018
Going to have make the most of Shelvey and Diame saying as they will be partnering each other at Barcelona next year.
— CompleteNUFC (@CompleteNUFC) April 7, 2018
Pogba really confirming that no other French midfielder comes close to him
… except Mo Diame, of course #NUFC
— Leazes Mags (@LeazesMags) April 7, 2018
He’s gone from an Amdy Faye to a Patrick Viera (slight exaggeration)
— Paul Leatherland (@PTLeather) March 31, 2018
Rafa has us top half with a Championship squad. He’s turned Mo Diame into prime Patrick Vieira, and has Perez scoring for fun…imagine what he could do with a decent transfer budget 😍 #NUFC #LeiNew
— Tom Benbow (@TomBenbow) April 7, 2018
Jesus turned water in to wine, Rafa turned Diame in to Vieira! #nufc @BBCMOTD
— carlchater (@Cc1983nufc) April 7, 2018