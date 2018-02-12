Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Martin Dubravka’s performance on Twitter

12 February, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle picked up a morale-boosting win over Manchester United on Sunday and the January signing Martin Dubravka managed to impress with his shot-stopping.

Winger Matt Ritchie scored the only goal of the game as the Magpies secured their first league win at St James’ Park since October. The former Bournemouth star scored around the 65-minute mark.

Dubravka pulled off some stunning saves to keep his side in the lead. He managed to deny Anthony Martial in a one-on-one situation. Also, his stoppage-time save helped secure the win for his side.

The Magpies are now 13th in the league table and Rafa Benitez will be hoping to finish the season strongly and survive the relegation battle.

Newcastle signed Islam Slimani and Dubravka in January and the Newcastle fans will be hoping that the Algerian striker can now perform like Dubravka in the remaining games as well.

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to Dubravka’s performance on Twitter.

 

 

