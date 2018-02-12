Newcastle fans react to Martin Dubravka’s performance on Twitter

Newcastle picked up a morale-boosting win over Manchester United on Sunday and the January signing Martin Dubravka managed to impress with his shot-stopping.
Winger Matt Ritchie scored the only goal of the game as the Magpies secured their first league win at St James’ Park since October. The former Bournemouth star scored around the 65-minute mark.
Dubravka pulled off some stunning saves to keep his side in the lead. He managed to deny Anthony Martial in a one-on-one situation. Also, his stoppage-time save helped secure the win for his side.
The Magpies are now 13th in the league table and Rafa Benitez will be hoping to finish the season strongly and survive the relegation battle.
Newcastle signed Islam Slimani and Dubravka in January and the Newcastle fans will be hoping that the Algerian striker can now perform like Dubravka in the remaining games as well.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to Dubravka’s performance on Twitter.
Martin Dubravka could save Dinosaurs from extinction.
— Dream Boat (@Dreamboatdeux) February 11, 2018
I’d never heard of Martin Dubravka 2 weeks ago, but I can now confirm he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.
— Adam. (@SimplyMitro) February 11, 2018
Dubravka – Best I’ve ever seen
Yedlin – USA, USA, USA
Lascelles – All hail Great Leader
Lejeune – Competent Second in command
Dummett – Carlos’ bairn
Diame – God is great
Shelvey – Pinger
Ritchie – Graft. Finisher.
Kennedy – Class socks
Perez – Committed
Gayle – Top lad.
United.
— Mac (@2NarMe) February 11, 2018
I think we can all see why Dubravka was wanted by Rafa.
Fast.
Agile.
Confident.
Can command his box.
Can catch a ball.#NUFC
— Burnsie 🎯⚽ NUFC ⚽🎯 (@BenArfaChance) February 11, 2018
Dubravka is up there with the greatest players ever to have played at the club. United.
— Mac (@2NarMe) February 11, 2018
Chill ….. I got this…#Nufc #Dubravka pic.twitter.com/PoRgQFXmkY
— The Mags (@TheNUFCMags) February 11, 2018
Dubravka is actually a living god, I think I might be falling in love with him
— ryan (@Iestienne) February 11, 2018
MARTIN DUBRAVKA YOU ARE THE BEST KEEPER IVE EVER SEEN
— Adam. (@SimplyMitro) February 11, 2018