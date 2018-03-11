Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Kenedy’s performance against Southampton

Newcastle picked up a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Southampton last night and the on-loan Brazilian winger Kenedy had a memorable outing.

The 22-year-old scored a brace to send Newcastle up to 13th in the Premier League table.

Kenedy has been very impressive for the Magpies ever since he joined them on loan from Chelsea and Rafa Benitez will be delighted with the winger’s display yesterday. The Spaniard’s decision to sign him has been vindicated so far.

Both Newcastle and Southampton are fighting for survival and the 3-0 win could prove to be vital at the end of the season.

The Brazilian opened the scoring after 64 seconds and he added a second in the 29th minute. Matt Ritchie completed the rout with a goal in the 57th minute.

The Magpies continue to pull clear of the relegation zone and the fans seemed delighted with Kenedy’s performance last night. Here is how they reacted to the Brazilian’s showing against Southampton on social media.

 

