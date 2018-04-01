Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Chelsea’s reported interest in Jamaal Lascelles

1 April, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Site News

According to reports from the Mirror, Premier League giants Chelsea are lining up a summer move for Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles.

The 24-year-old joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in 2014, and is a key player for Rafael Benitez’s side.

He has been the rock at the back, and his leadership skills have appreciated by the Magpies fans.

Lascelles is a highly rated defender and he signed a contract extension in 2017 that will keep him at the club till 2023.

Rafael Benitez said in February that he is not worried with the rumours about Lascelles. The Spaniard rather wants the player to improve at Newcastle and help the club grow as well.

The report from Mirror claims that Chelsea are looking to sign a homegrown defender, and they see Lascelles as the perfect fit.

The Blues will bid £30million for the centre-back and they see him as heir apparent to John Terry. Newcastle fans believe that all interested parties should offer at least thrice the amount for Lascelles if they want to sign the defender.

