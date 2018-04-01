Newcastle fans react to Chelsea’s reported interest in Jamaal Lascelles

According to reports from the Mirror, Premier League giants Chelsea are lining up a summer move for Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles.
The 24-year-old joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in 2014, and is a key player for Rafael Benitez’s side.
He has been the rock at the back, and his leadership skills have appreciated by the Magpies fans.
Lascelles is a highly rated defender and he signed a contract extension in 2017 that will keep him at the club till 2023.
Rafael Benitez said in February that he is not worried with the rumours about Lascelles. The Spaniard rather wants the player to improve at Newcastle and help the club grow as well.
The report from Mirror claims that Chelsea are looking to sign a homegrown defender, and they see Lascelles as the perfect fit.
The Blues will bid £30million for the centre-back and they see him as heir apparent to John Terry. Newcastle fans believe that all interested parties should offer at least thrice the amount for Lascelles if they want to sign the defender.
That’s enough to buy his boots 🤣 why sell a player that can take us forward it’s just more paperwork talk stirring up interest
— Alan Colley (@ColleyAlan) April 1, 2018
Need to at least double it. If Stones is worth 50 million Lascelles is worth 60-70
— Conor Bennett (@CBennett_12) March 31, 2018
Both. + The rest of him
— ♦‼🌀 (@D3AD_FC) April 1, 2018
x10 and we might talk
— Dean Dodds (@doddsy1991) March 31, 2018
Van dijk £75 million then lascelles is worth £90million
— Jamie Storey (@jamiewstorey) April 1, 2018
Can’t see him leaving. He is the captain of a Premier League side who have pretty much guaranteed safety for another season in the top flight. If he were to go to Chelsea he may make the occasional starting appearance now and then and sub appearance. Brighter future with us imo.
— beth (@bethmann99) March 31, 2018
If VVD is £70m then come back with sumit over that figure.
— KevBa (@kevba1971) April 1, 2018