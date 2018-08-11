Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Benitez’s decision to bring on Christian Atsu

11 August, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham earlier today.

Rafa Benitez’s side put on a solid display but they were undone by two first-half goals from Jan Vertonghen and Del Alli.

The Magpies came close to equalizing in the second half but the likes of Diame, Rondon and Kenedy failed to convert their chances.

Newcastle will be disappointed with a defeat on the opening day especially because they did enough to grind out a draw.

Benitez decided to bring on Christian Atsu to add some pace to his attack and change the game. However, the Ghanaian failed miserably and his performance frustrated the home fans.

Atsu looked well off the pace and his decision making seemed abysmal. The Newcastle fans seemed very unhappy with Benitez’s decision to bring him on in place of Ritchie.

On the other hand, Brazilian winger Kenedy put in an impressive performance. Apart from the miss in the second half, the on-loan Chelsea player did not put a foot wrong against the Londoners.

Here is how the Newcastle United fans reacted to Atsu’s poor display against Tottenham and Benitez’s decision to bring him on.

 

 

