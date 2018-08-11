Newcastle fans react to Benitez’s decision to bring on Christian Atsu

Newcastle crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham earlier today.
Rafa Benitez’s side put on a solid display but they were undone by two first-half goals from Jan Vertonghen and Del Alli.
The Magpies came close to equalizing in the second half but the likes of Diame, Rondon and Kenedy failed to convert their chances.
Newcastle will be disappointed with a defeat on the opening day especially because they did enough to grind out a draw.
Benitez decided to bring on Christian Atsu to add some pace to his attack and change the game. However, the Ghanaian failed miserably and his performance frustrated the home fans.
Atsu looked well off the pace and his decision making seemed abysmal. The Newcastle fans seemed very unhappy with Benitez’s decision to bring him on in place of Ritchie.
On the other hand, Brazilian winger Kenedy put in an impressive performance. Apart from the miss in the second half, the on-loan Chelsea player did not put a foot wrong against the Londoners.
Here is how the Newcastle United fans reacted to Atsu’s poor display against Tottenham and Benitez’s decision to bring him on.
Scratching my head at the decision to bring on Atsu for Ritchie. We’ve lost all creativity
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) August 11, 2018
Atsu can’t play ball, I see why Ghana didn’t go to the World Cup. Imagine Atsu being your best player
— Dotun (@dotun_ade) August 11, 2018
Fuck me, Rafa absolutely killed that game for us bringing atsu on for Ritchie
— Jak Clark. (@jakclark95) August 11, 2018
I’ve been watching him for a while and I have to say I have never seen Christian Atsu make the right decision when it matters. Always the rushed pass,the overhit cross or the miscued shot. Lots of enthusiasm & running & lots of terrible decisions will be a apt description of him.
— Babanla (@biolakazeem) August 11, 2018
Atsu is absolutely abysmal. Questioned us signing him last year and he’s proved me right #NUFC
— Matt Milne (@21Milner) August 11, 2018
Ritchie off, Atsu in. That was a big mistake. Atsu useless. Ritchie was MOTM imo. #NUFC
— J.Albinsson (@j_albinsson) August 11, 2018
It doesn’t matter how far lodged up Rafa’s arse you are, what an utterly dreadful decision it was to take Richie off for Atsu, he was the best player on that pitch
— Leazeslad (@leazeslad) August 11, 2018
#NUFC deserved a point today, very unfortunate. Thought Kenedy was superb. Didn’t understand taking Ritchie off for Atsu, as he was having a great match. Diamé turned the ball over too many times and then settled. Atsu was a ghost & hope Yedlin’s injury isn’t bad.
— Aziz Khalil (@azizk47) August 11, 2018
Atsu is an awful player
— 🤡 (@Elias3655) August 11, 2018