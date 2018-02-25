Newcastle fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s display vs Wolves

Aleksandar Mitrovic, on loan from Newcastle United, was one of the star performers for Fulham as the Cottagers beat league leaders Wolves 2-0 on Saturday.
The 23-year-old struggled to make a strong impact this season for the Magpies, and was sent on loan in this January transfer window.
The Serbian has now scored two goals in two matches, and is doing his best to send a strong message to the Newcastle boss. He doubled Fulham’s lead on 71 minutes by firing a low shot past John Ruddy to seal all three points for the home side.
Mitrovic divides opinion among the fan base. There are groups of supporters who believe that he wasn’t given proper backing at the club, while there are many who feel that he doesn’t belong to the Premier League level.
Newcastle on the other hand gave away their two goal lead against Bournemouth on Saturday. The Magpies fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Mitrovic’s goal.
I’m happy for Mitro if he does well at Fulham. Unfortunately he will never be part of Rafa’s plans so we might as well forget about it.
— Dom Healy (@DominicHealy) February 24, 2018
Strength, control and a finish from the big lad!! If only we utilised him this season
— Lee (@Leeroysten59) February 24, 2018
Go on mitro lad, show rafa the top class player he has thrown down the dumps #nufc #mitrosonfire
— Daniel (@daniel3105g) February 24, 2018
That’s why we should’ve kept him.
— Ad Hill (@A_J_Hill83) February 24, 2018
Mitro is the new Ben Arfa it seems
— David McMillan (@drmcnufc) February 25, 2018
That is against a prem standard team for Any1 saying he’s a championship player, the kid would of done a good job giving the chance, there is more to it behind the scenes than “he’s not good enough”
— ⚽Paul ⚫⚪Dudgeon🥊 (@paulyd_81303) February 25, 2018