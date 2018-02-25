Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s display vs Wolves

25 February, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Fulham, Newcastle United, Site News

Aleksandar Mitrovic, on loan from Newcastle United, was one of the star performers for Fulham as the Cottagers beat league leaders Wolves 2-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old struggled to make a strong impact this season for the Magpies, and was sent on loan in this January transfer window.

The Serbian has now scored two goals in two matches, and is doing his best to send a strong message to the Newcastle boss. He doubled Fulham’s lead on 71 minutes by firing a low shot past John Ruddy to seal all three points for the home side.

Mitrovic divides opinion among the fan base. There are groups of supporters who believe that he wasn’t given proper backing at the club, while there are many who feel that he doesn’t belong to the Premier League level.

Newcastle on the other hand gave away their two goal lead against Bournemouth on Saturday. The Magpies fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Mitrovic’s goal.

