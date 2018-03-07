Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s brace against Sheffield United

Newcastle fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s brace against Sheffield United

7 March, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Fulham, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

On-loan Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his good form with a brace against Sheffield United last night.

The Fulham striker seems to have rediscovered his form following a January move to the Championship and if he keeps up this form, he could guide to Londoners to the Premier League. Fulham are undefeated in their last 14 matches in the Championship.

The Serbian struggled to adapt at Newcastle and Benitez decided to send him out on loan. The 23-year-old has scored five goals in his last four games and he has picked up three man of the match awards for Fulham so far.

Both Newcastle and Fulham fans seemed quite impressed with the Serbian’s performance last night. Fulham fans urged the club to sign Mitrovic on a permanent deal at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Newcastle fans seemed unhappy with the decision to let him leave on loan in January.

Newcastle have struggled to score goals this season and an in-form Mitrovic could have made a big difference for them in the relegation battle.

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to Mitrovic’s performance on Twitter.

 

On This Day in Football: Atletico end Real’s unbeaten run, Boro legend passes away
David Prutton predicts the result of Leeds vs Wolves

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com