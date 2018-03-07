Newcastle fans react to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s brace against Sheffield United

On-loan Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his good form with a brace against Sheffield United last night.
The Fulham striker seems to have rediscovered his form following a January move to the Championship and if he keeps up this form, he could guide to Londoners to the Premier League. Fulham are undefeated in their last 14 matches in the Championship.
The Serbian struggled to adapt at Newcastle and Benitez decided to send him out on loan. The 23-year-old has scored five goals in his last four games and he has picked up three man of the match awards for Fulham so far.
Both Newcastle and Fulham fans seemed quite impressed with the Serbian’s performance last night. Fulham fans urged the club to sign Mitrovic on a permanent deal at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Newcastle fans seemed unhappy with the decision to let him leave on loan in January.
Newcastle have struggled to score goals this season and an in-form Mitrovic could have made a big difference for them in the relegation battle.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to Mitrovic’s performance on Twitter.
Aleksandar Mitrovic is now Harry Kane (in the Championship)
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) March 6, 2018
Mitrovic shows that hes not the problem. Take note Rafa. #NUFC
— #NUFC Portal (@NufcPortal) March 6, 2018
Newcastle letting Mitrovic go out on loan is looking more and more like a terrible bit of business
— Simon Dawkins (@simondawkins23) March 6, 2018
Yep, and he thinks Joselu is better
— Rohan Gulliver (@gulliver_rohan) March 6, 2018
Genuinely loving Mitrovic proving Rafa Benitez wrong and pissing everyone one off at the same time by doing it.
— Nick Williams (@Geordie_Nick) March 6, 2018
Feel like pure shite, just want mitro back x
— Anthony (@Anthony__N__) March 6, 2018
Can we have him back now lads
— Dell (@agbnufc) March 6, 2018
Give him back to us please 😭
— Kieran (@Maio_9S) March 6, 2018