Newcastle fans discuss about signing Kenedy permanently

Newcastle United fans have urged manager Rafael Benitez on social networking site Twitter to spend money on signing Kenedy on a permanent deal.
Kenedy joined the Magpies in the January transfer window on loan, and has made a strong impact already.
The Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday that Chelsea will allow the 22-year-old to leave permanently should Newcastle meet their asking price.
It has been reported that the Blues could be willing to do a deal in the region of £15 million, and Newcastle fans want to see the Brazilian at the club on a long-term deal.
Thats a snip be crazy not to sign him
— Dave (@shields_dave) March 13, 2018
Get him signed, proper talent
— James Denwood (@jamesdenwood_) March 13, 2018
Get him signed
— ohio_toon (@ohio_toon) March 13, 2018
15m is a bargain in today’s market, do it now not later
— Steven Perrin (@reggie75nufc) March 13, 2018
Pay the 15 now!!!
— John Smith (@TheDissentor) March 13, 2018
£15million is nothing in top flight football these days. Reckon he would be worth it, especially since he’s still so young, just not sure it’ll happen 😩
— LJ Taylor (@vanlj) March 13, 2018
Not my money but £15m for him? Get him bought #nufc
— SegedunumSkipLXXVII (@skipwallsend77) March 13, 2018
Bargain. Write the cheque now!
— Sinclair James Third #FBPE (@DikThird) March 13, 2018
Kenedy has been brilliant for Newcastle since his arrival and has caught the eye with his performances.
He opened his scoring account against Southampton last weekend, and is proving to be one of Newcastle’s major attacking influences.
The Brazilian scored twice as Newcastle won 3-0 against the Saints at St James’ Park on Saturday and boosted their survival chances.
The victory has taken them to the 13th place in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone.