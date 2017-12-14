Newcastle eyeing up moves for Danny Ings and Luke Shaw in January

Newcastle United will look to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens in January.
According to reports, Rafa Benitez has identified Danny Ings and Luke Shaw as his top targets. Both players have struggled to hold down a starting berth at their respective clubs and a move away would be ideal.
It is unlikely that United and Liverpool will sell the likes of Shaw and Ings now. Therefore, a loan move might be on the cards here.
As per the reports, Newcastle are close to being taken over and an agreement is being drawn up which will allow Mike Ashley to fund Benitez’s January moves. The Newcastle owner will be reimbursed once the purchase goes through.
Benitez will have around £20m available to strengthen his squad in January. The takeover deal is close to completion but the formalities will not be completed before the end of the transfer window.
Newcastle certainly need to improve defensively and Luke Shaw should prove to be a terrific signing. The former Saints left-back is a world-class talent and if he can rediscover his form, he will take Newcastle to the next level.
Meanwhile, Danny Ings will add some pace and goals to the Newcastle attack. The former Burnley star has been really unfortunate with injuries so far and a consistent run of games will help him rediscover his scoring touch.