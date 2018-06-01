Newcastle eyeing up a move for Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari

Newcastle are interested in signing the 26-year-old Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari.
The defender was on loan at Sampdoria last season and he managed to impress with his defensive displays.
As per the reports, Rafa Benitez wants to sign the Italian if the Magpies manage to sell Chancel Mbemba.
Benitez wants to add more depth to his defence and Ferrari could be an ideal option. The Magpies already have Lascelles, Lejeune and Clark and the Italian could challenge them for a starting spot.
Apart from depth, increased competition will help the current Newcastle players improve as well.
The 26-year-old managed to hold down a regular starting berth at Sampdoria last season and he was crucial to the Serie A side’s wins over AC Milan and Juventus last season.
Apparently, the newly promoted English side Fulham are interested in the player as well.
However, they will need to wait patiently for their target. Sampdoria have an option to sign Gian Marco Ferrari for a fee of £11.2million. If the Italian side agrees to pay that amount, the 26-year-old will join them permanently.
However, the player’s agent is looking for a new club for his client and therefore Newcastle will be optimistic about getting a deal done.
Newcastle have already signed Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal this summer.