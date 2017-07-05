Newcastle eyeing summer move for Andre Gray

Newcastle United are looking to sign the Burnley forward Andre Gray this summer.
The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Clarets over the last two seasons and Benitez wants the English forward to improve Newcastle’s attacking options for next season.
Gray has just one year left on his current deal and Burnley are yet to reach an agreement regarding an extension.
According to Shields Gazette, the Burnley striker is a target for West Ham, Everton and Tottenham as well.
Despite the severe lack of service, Gray scored nine goals in the top flight last season and he could be the ideal addition for the Magpies.
Benitez is looking to establish Newcastle as a Premier League club once again and signing players like Gray would be a step in the right direction. The 26-year-old brings a completely different skill-set as compared to Gayle, Perez and Mitrovic.
As per the report, West Ham tried to sign the striker in January but the Clarets decided to turn down their offer. If they do sell him now, Gray would command a fee in the region of £10million.
Newcastle have already signed the likes of Florian Lejeune and Christian Atsu this summer and it will be interesting to see if they submit a formal offer for Gray now.