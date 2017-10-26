Newcastle eyeing January move for Wolves midfielder Conor Coady

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Wolverhampton midfielder Conor Coady.
Rafa Benitez will be looking to add to his squad during the January transfer window and the Spaniard has been alerted to Coady’s excellent performances this season.
The former Liverpool player can operate as a defensive midfielder or as a centre back. The 24-year-old has been exceptional for the Championship outfit this season and the likes of WBA are tracking him as well.
Coady was a standout player for Wolves against Manchester City and despite missing his penalty during the shootout, he earned a lot of plaudits.
Wolves are currently on top of the Championship standings and Coady has been a key player for them. Nuno Espirito Santo is apparently a big fan of the midfielder and he won’t want to sell the player anytime soon.
The former Liverpool player has recently signed a new long-term deal at Molineux and Newcastle will find it hard to secure his services this season. As per reports, Coady is valued at £7million. Although the Magpies can afford the fee, Wolves will be reluctant to sell.
Earlier this year, Sheffield United tried to sign Conor Coady but the deal was blocked by Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager handed Coady the captain’s armband in the summer and he will be hoping that the 24-year-old can lead them back to the Premier League.