Newcastle enter race to sign Napoli goalkeeper

Newcastle United are interested in signing Napoli’s Brazilian keeper Rafael Cabral, according to reports in Italy.
The 27-year-old has been in Naples since 2013 but has spent most of his time as a backup to the club’s chief custodian, Pepe Reina. Now Magpies boss Rafael Benitez wants to bring the former Santos keeper to Tyneside before the transfer window shuts down in a fortnight’s time.
As per the report, Rafael has also caught the attention of Benfica among a few other clubs in recent weeks. With Reina identified as the club’s No.1 by manager Maurizio Sarri, Rafael started just two games for Napoli last season.
Newcastle who are back in the Premier League after winning the Championship last season, have been fairly active in the transfer window. The club welcomed Spanish striker Joselu a few days ago and now are eyeing a move for Kenedy from Chelsea.
Joselu was signed from Stoke City for a reported fee of 5 million and the former Real Madrid man has been very optimistic about the upcoming season.
“I am in the best league in the world. I know I played two years ago in the Premier League but I want to be important in this club, in this team and I will try to do my best to score goals and help win games,” he said after signing for the club.
Newcastle will travel to Huddersfield for their next league fixture.