Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles would be a fantastic signing for Everton

According to a recent report from The Mirror, Everton are eyeing up a summer move for Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles.
The report claims that the Toffees are ready to spend around £25 million to sign the 24-year-old defender. They are willing to pay a similar figure to what they paid Burnley to sign Michael Keane last summer.
The Evening Standard reported back in February that Premier League giants Chelsea are looking to add more English players to their squad, and they consider Lascelles as a potential option.
Lascelles has impressed for the Magpies this season, and he has been one of the outstanding performers for the club. He was given a pay-rise, reported to be no more than £50,000-a-week.
The former Nottingham Forest defender has grown into a top class player in recent years, and has proved his leadership skills by leading from the front and by examples.
Not only is he a very good defender, but also a quick leaner and a great student of the game. Lascelles is happy at the Tyneside club, but his situation could change if Rafael Benitez leaves the club in the summer.