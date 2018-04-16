Newcastle confident of signing Dubravka permanently

Newcastle are confident of signing Martin Dubravka at the end of this season.
The 29-year-old keeper joined the Magpies on loan in January and he has been outstanding for Benitez’s side so far.
As per the reports (via Express), Newcastle have the intention and the option to sign the player this summer and they are confident of sealing the move.
Newcastle United have had a very good season so far and Rafa Benitez looks set to guide them to a top half finish after a stuttering start.
The Spaniard is keen on signing Kenedy on a permanent deal as well. The Brazilian is on loan at Newcastle and he has been a key player for the Magpies.
Apparently, the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG are keen on the Chelsea winger as well.
As for Dubravka, the fans will be delighted with the club’s intention to sign him permanently. The Sparta keeper can be a key player for Newcastle over the next few years.