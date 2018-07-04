Newcastle closing in on the transfer of Stefano Sturaro

Newcastle are close to signing Stefano Sturaro from Juventus this summer.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), the Italian champions are close to agreeing on a deal with the Magpies for the midfielder.
The player is yet to accept Newcastle’s offer and it will be interesting to see whether Benitez can convince him.
Sturaro is likely to cost around €15m and the 25-year-old will add more depth to the Newcastle midfield. The Magpies have already signed Ki this summer and Sturaro could be another quality addition at the centre of the park.
The hardworking midfielder will add more protection to Benitez’s midfield. Also, his combative presence will add some much-needed power to the side as well.
Juventus were holding out for a fee of €18m but it seems that they are willing to accept Newcastle’s offer of €15m.
Sturaro has hardly featured under Allegri last season and it is wise to get rid of him before his value plummets. The 25-year-old started just 7 league games last season.