Newcastle closing in on £8.5 million deal for Jacob Murphy

Newcastle United are looking to complete a deal for the highly talented Norwich midfielder Jacob Murphy.
The 22-year-old is rated one of best talents to come out of the Norwich academy in the recent years and according to Daily Mirror, Rafa Benitez is keen on bringing him to St James’ Park.
The England U21 international was on loan at Coventry City last season and he managed to score 10 goals for them. The attacking midfielder is a target for Southampton and Crystal Palace as well.
Furthermore, Mirror claims that Newcastle are close to finalising the transfer of Murphy and the deal would be worth around £8.5 million. The report also adds that all three clubs are ready to meet Murphy’s asking price but the chance to work with Benitez is a great pull.
Benitez needs to strengthen his first team ahead of the new season and signing Murphy makes very little sense right now. Although the Norwich midfielder is extremely talented, he is not ready to play in the Premier League regularly.
Having said that, there is no doubt that he could become an asset for Newcastle in the coming years. It will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to loan him out after signing him.
Newcastle have been linked with the Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo in the recent weeks as well. The Magpies are looking to sign the England youth international on loan.